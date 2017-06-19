Carolina Hurricanes Release 2017-2018 Schedule
The Carolina Hurricanes announced their upcoming schedule for the 2017-2018 season along with the rest of the league on Thursday afternoon. The Hurricanes' usual away-game-heavy October won't be quite as bad this year, with five games at home and five on the road to kick off the season.
