Canadian Women's Hockey League adding expansion team in China
Les Canadiennes de Montreal goalie Charline Labonte makes a save in front of teammate Carly Hill and Caroline Ouellette as The Calgary Inferno's Rebecca Johnston looks on during third period action at the CWHL Clarkson Cup March 5, 2017 in Ottawa. Les Canadiennes de Montreal goalie Charline Labonte makes a save in front of teammate Carly Hill and Caroline Ouellette as The Calgary Inferno's Rebecca Johnston looks on during third period action at the CWHL Clarkson Cup March 5, 2017 in Ottawa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC