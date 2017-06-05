Canadian figure skaters Duhamel, Radford fire coach eight months before Olympics

The question is a simple one: Why would the Canadian figure skater and pairs partner Eric Radford - world champions in both 2015 and 2016 - fire their coach just eight months before the 2018 Olympics? "At the end of the day," Duhamel begins, choosing her words carefully, "what Eric and I have been doing isn't working anymore and we needed to make some changes." And that's exactly what they've done, announcing Friday they're parting ways with Richard Gauthier in a both surprising and bold shakeup that will see two new faces added to their backroom staff when preparations for the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, get underway in earnest over the summer.

