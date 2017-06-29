Canada's women's soccer team to host United States in friendly on Nov. 9
The Canadians and Americans will clash on November 9 at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium in the first of two friendlies between the North American foes. The second match is Nov. 12 in the U.S. "There is always a friendly rivalry with the USA and it's also hard to forget London 2012 - that memory sticks with you," Canada's coach John Herdman said in a release.
