Canada soccer captain Sinclair, Hall of Famer Messier named to Order of Canada
Christine Sinclair and Mark Messier, who have led Canada to international glory on grass and ice, have been appointed to the Order of Canada. The two are among 99 new appointments to the Order, considered one of the country's highest civilian honours.
