Calgary Olympic Lab about networking, paving the way to PyeongChang
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion bobsledder Kaillie Humphries says the 2-day event is a great way for athletes of varying experience to connect. Some of Canada's best Olympic athletes have come together at a Calgary summit to share tips, network and mentally prepare for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.
