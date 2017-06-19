Bostona s Patrice Bergeron edges the Ducksa Ryan Kesler for Selke Trophy
LAS VEGAS >> Perhaps in other years with other finalists, Ducks center Ryan Kesler might have taken home his second Frank J. Selke Trophy as the NHL's top defensive forward. But when it came to the voting from the Professional Hockey Writers' Assocation, there was no dislodging Boston's Patrick Bergeron from his virtual stranglehold on the award Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC