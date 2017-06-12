Boris Katchouk should help make Lightning fans excited for the future
When Tampa Bay Lightning fans think about the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft , the name that probably comes to mind in Taylor Raddysh, this year's breakout star for the Erie Otters. With the success Raddysh had this season, it might be easy to forget the young forward that was selected 14 picks earlier - but it won't be for long.
