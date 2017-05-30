Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews speaks out on climate change in Instagram post
Hockey star Jonathan Toews says the only way to solve climate change is to set aside personal agendas and think on a broader scale. The Chicago Blackhawks captain and two-time Canadian Olympic champion posted a picture on Instagram Friday night of himself walking through a wooded area, along with a lengthy message related to recent events.
