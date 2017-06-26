Beat the Freeze: Braves' promotional race off and running
When Atlanta Braves grounds crewmember Nigel Talton was asked during the offseason if he wanted to race fans as a part of an in-game promotion, he had no idea it was the start of something special. Fans are selected before the game to race The Freeze.
