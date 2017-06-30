Bay State Games inducts its latest Ha...

Bay State Games inducts its latest Hall of Fame class

Minnesota Timberwolves Head Coach Tom Thibodeau, veteran track and field volunteer Christopher Lane, and longstanding fencing committee member David Blake were honored for their recent induction into the Bay State Games' Hall of Fame during the Red Sox-Twins pre-game ceremonies at Fenway Park on Monday, June 26. The Bay State Games Hall of Fame was created to recognize past participants who have gone on to prestigious and successful athletic careers, as well as former and current coaches, officials, sports organizers, and volunteers who have made significant contributions to the organization throughout its 36-year history.

