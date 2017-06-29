Bach says he's open to unified Koreas team for Pyeongchang
IOC President Thomas Bach said Friday that he is open to the possibility of a unified Korean team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea in February. Speaking in Muju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul, on the final day of the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships, Bach told a media conference that he would discuss the issue with South Korea President Moon Jae-in.
