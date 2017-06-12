APNewsBreak: Pills, alcohol found in US bobsledder at death

In this Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 file photo, driver Steven Holcomb, of the United States, talks with reporters in the finish area after winning the mens two-man bobsled World Cup race in Lake Placid, N.Y. Olympic bobsledding champion Steven Holcomb had prescription sleeping pills and alcohol in his system when he was found dead last month, according to toxicology report provided to his family and USA Bobsled and Skeleton.

