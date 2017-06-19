Alfie could learn he's a Hall of Famer on Monday

The Hockey Hall of Fame will announce its inductees Monday afternoon, and this will the first year that Alfredsson, the Ottawa Senators' former captain, is eligible for voting by the committee that will meet in Toronto in the morning. While former Winnipeg Jets' winger Teemu Selanne, who finished his career with the Anaheim Ducks, is expected to be an automatic for induction in his first year of eligibility, there is debate about whether Alfredsson will also be among the group receiving voting support by the required 75 per cent or more of the 18-member committee.

