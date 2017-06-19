$4.6 billion price tag for Calgary to host 2026 Winter Olympic Games
It could cost $4.6 billion for Calgary to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to bid exploration committee. The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee says revenue the Games generate would cover almost half the cost, but another $2.4 billion would be needed to pay for the Games.
