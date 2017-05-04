With 2022 Olympics looming, China loo...

With 2022 Olympics looming, China looks to bring new life to Capital Steel campus

The last time the Olympics came to China, the towers and furnaces of Capital Steel's self-contained city were a source of national shame. But with the international event returning to Beijing in 2022, planners are hard at work refurbishing the rusted ruins to project a new image, based on creativity, leisure and global competitiveness For almost a century, the soot-stained grounds of Capital Steel were the industrial pride of a country that, under Mao, saw smokestacks as marvels of modernization.

