Virtue, Moir and Chan headline Skate Canada International in Regina

Canada's world ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and three-time world champion Patrick Chan will open the 2017 Grand Prix season at Skate Canada International. Two-time world pairs champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford will also compete at the Oct. 26-29 Skate Canada competition in Regina with Canadian teammates Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje - world silver and bronze medallists in ice dance - and Kaetlyn Osmond, a world silver medallist in women's singles.

