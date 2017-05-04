Vancouver sport celebrities draw crowds to Jeans Day bbq
Henrik Sedin of the Canucks, David Edgar of the Whitecaps, and Jason Arakgi of the BC Lions help raise money for BC Children's Hospital Henrik Sedin of the Canucks, David Edgar of the Whitecaps, and Jason Arakgi of the BC Lions happily greeted fans at the Jeans Day bbq. Photograph By Arvin Joaquin Henrik Sedin of the Canucks, David Edgar of the Whitecaps, and Jason Arakgi of the BC Lions happily greeted fans at the Jeans Day bbq.
