USA Luge announces national team pool, athlete retirements
Olympic bronze medalist and reigning world sprint champion Erin Hamlin has been awarded an automatic spot on USA Luge's fall World Cup team for the coming season, a step that moves her significantly closer to a place in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. USA Luge will send 10 sliders to next year's Olympics.
