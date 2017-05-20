US out of ice hockey worlds after 2-0...

US out of ice hockey worlds after 2-0 QF defeat to Finland

17 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

Finland defeated the United States 2-0 Thursday in the quarterfinals to knock Jeff Blashill's young roster out of the ice hockey world championship. Mikko Rantanen and Joonas Kemppainen scored for Finland to end the Americans' six-game winning run as the Finns advanced to Saturday's semifinals.

