US fights back to beat Latvia 5-3 at ice hockey worlds
The United States fought back from two goals down to beat Latvia 5-3 Saturday and move top of Group A with its fourth win at the ice hockey world championship. Dylan Larkin, with seven assists going into the game, sealed the win with an empty-net goal after Andrew Copp put the U.S. in front for the first time with 3:22 remaining in Cologne.
