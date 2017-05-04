US bobsledder Steven Holcomb, 37, found dead

In this Dec. 13, 2013, file photo, United States' Steven Holcomb celebrates after driving to a win with brakeman Steven Langton in the two-man bobsled World Cup event in Lake Placid, N.Y. Holcomb, the longtime U.S. bobsledding star who drove to three Olympic medals after beating a disease that nearly robbed him of his eyesight, was found dead in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

