U.S. women's Olympic hockey team moving to Wesley Chapel
USA Hockey announced Friday that the team, starting in September, will move their headquarters and train at the Florida Hospital Center Ice in Wesley Chapel. The team will train there in preparation for the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, playing a few exhibitions in the area.
