New Zealand's Southern Alps are familiar to millions around the world as the jaw-dropping backdrop to the "Lord of the Rings" movies but they have proved far less precious in producing Winter Olympians than their northern equivalent. While Austria, Switzerland and Italy are snowsport superpowers, New Zealand, a country that often punches above its weight at Summer Games, has only Annelise Coberger's slalom silver from Albertville in 1992 to show for 15 Winter Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.