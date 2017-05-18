Tong is still on the cutting edge

China Daily

Husband-and-wife pair Tong Jian and Pang Qing thrilled Chinese fans at the 2015 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Shanghai. Now retired from competition, 37-year-old Tong is enjoying a successful business career, with his latest venture a new rink in Beijing.

