Tokyo takes a vague attitude toward B&R

By Chen Yang Source:Global Times Published: 2017/5/9 19:33:39 Illustration: Liu Rui/GT Japanese Liberal Democratic Party's Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai will attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, to be held on May 14 and 15 in Beijing. During an interview in late April, Nikai spoke highly of the Belt and Road initiative proposed by China and the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank , and he said it is possible for Japan to join the AIIB.

