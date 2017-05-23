This Day in History - May 22
1860: The United States and Japan exchanged ratifications of the Treaty of Amity and Commerce during a ceremony in Washington. 1913: The American Cancer Society was founded in New York under its original name, the American Society for the Control of Cancer.
