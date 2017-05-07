The IIHF is 'keeping the door open' f...

The IIHF is 'keeping the door open' for NHL participation in 2018 Olympics

Just over a month ago, the NHL said 'No' to the Olympics , which led a number of star players to criticize the decision. The IIHF said it is "exploring options" with the NHL Players' Association and the IOC and still "keeping the door open" for NHL participation at the 2018 Olympics.

