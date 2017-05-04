Switzerland wastes lead before beating Slovenia in shootout

Switzerland threw away a 4-0 lead before scraping past Slovenia 5-4 in a shootout at the ice hockey world championships on Saturday. The Swiss, beaten finalists in 2013, looked to have taken total control with a four-goal salvo in the first period, with Andres Ambuhl, Gaetan Haas, Romain Loeffel and Simon Bodenmann all on target.

