Switzerland stuns Canada at world championship

15 hrs ago

Fabrice Herzog's second goal of the game was the overtime winner as Switzerland stunned Canada 3-2 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Herzog beat Calvin Pickard at the 3:40 mark of the extra period after the Swiss erased a 2-0 deficit in the third.

