Sweden shock holders Canada in shootout to win world title

Ice Hockey - 2017 IIHF World Championship - Gold medal game - Sweden v Canada - Cologne, Germany - 21/5/17 - Sweden's Joel Lundqvist holds the trophy Ice Hockey - 2017 IIHF World Championship - Gold medal game - Canada v Sweden - Cologne, Germany - 21/5/17 - Players of Canada line up after the game. Ice Hockey - 2017 IIHF World Championship - Gold medal game - Sweden v Canada - Cologne, Germany - 21/5/17 - Sweden's Anton Stralman celebrates after winning Ice Hockey - 2017 IIHF World Championship - Gold medal game - Canada v Sweden - Cologne, Germany - 22/5/17 - Players of Sweden celebrate their victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.