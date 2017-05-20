Sweden beats Finland, will face Canada for gold at Worlds
The nations that battled for gold in Sochi during the 2014 Winter Olympics will also face off for gold at the World Hockey Championship. Sweden defeated Finland 4-1 on Saturday, advancing to the gold-medal game against Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC