Sweden beats Canada in shootout to wi...

Sweden beats Canada in shootout to win ice hockey worlds

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Russia's Nikita Kucherov, right, dives to score a goal past Finland's Harri Sateri, left, and Finland's Joonas Jarvinen, center, during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Russia and Finland in the... . Russia's Nikita Kucherov, left, celebrates after scoring a goal with Russia's Artemi Panarin, right, during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Russia and Finland in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, G... COLOGNE, Germany - Telling himself to stay calm, Henrik Lundqvist stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and Sweden dethroned two-time defending champion Canada to win the world hockey championship 2-1 on Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... Apr '17 HighPhartsz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar '17 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar '17 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar '17 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,282 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC