Sweden beats Canada in shootout to win ice hockey worlds

Russia's Nikita Kucherov, right, dives to score a goal past Finland's Harri Sateri, left, and Finland's Joonas Jarvinen, center, during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Russia and Finland in the... . Russia's Nikita Kucherov, left, celebrates after scoring a goal with Russia's Artemi Panarin, right, during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Russia and Finland in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, G... COLOGNE, Germany - Telling himself to stay calm, Henrik Lundqvist stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and Sweden dethroned two-time defending champion Canada to win the world hockey championship 2-1 on Sunday night.

