Steven Holcomb, Olympic champion bobsled driver, found dead
Steven Holcomb, who piloted the U.S. No. 1 four-man bobsled to Olympic gold in 2010, was found dead Saturday morning in his room at the U.S. training center in Lake Placid, New York, the U.S. Olympic Committee said.
