Squaw Valley offers endless summer skiing
The wicked winter that socked the Sierra will make for some unusual summer skiing at a Lake Tahoe resort that plans to keep the slopes open past the Fourth of July for the first time in its history. The Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows resort earlier announced plans to offer skiing through the holiday weekend of July 1-4 - only the fourth time that's happened at the site of the 1960 Winter Olympics.
