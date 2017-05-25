Ski whizz! Billy Major aiming to plot a course to 2018 Winter Olympics and beyond

Saffron Walden skier Billy Major is targeting a place in the Great Britain squad for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang after a season that saw him crowned men's champion at the British Alpine Championships Type 'top European ski resorts' into your preferred internet search engine and Saffron Walden, funnily enough, does not get a mention. But Billy Major is doing all he can to put the town on the skiing map as he bids to secure a place at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cambridge Evening News.