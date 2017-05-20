Skating into Seattle
This weekend marks a homecoming of sorts for three-time U.S. national figure skating champion and 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Ashley Wagner. The 26-year old - who spent part of her childhood in Western Washington - will perform in front of her family at KeyArena on Saturday night as part of the 2017 Stars on Ice tour, an event that allows more creative freedom than the competitive circuit.
