Sidney Crosby injury timeline: Latest concussion adds to troubling history for NHL's biggest star

The Penguins captain's fourth diagnosed concussion is the latest in a long line of injuries that have interrupted some of his best years. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan confirmed the worst Tuesday: Sidney Crosby has a concussion , the result of a Matt Niskanen cross-check to the head that will leave Pittsburgh without its captain for at least Game 4. No doubt it throws the remainder of the second-round playoff series against the Capitals into a state of uncertainty.

