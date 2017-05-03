Sidney Crosby injury timeline: Latest...

Sidney Crosby injury timeline: Latest concussion adds to troubling history for NHL's biggest star

15 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The Penguins captain's fourth diagnosed concussion is the latest in a long line of injuries that have interrupted some of his best years. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan confirmed the worst Tuesday: Sidney Crosby has a concussion , the result of a Matt Niskanen cross-check to the head that will leave Pittsburgh without its captain for at least Game 4. No doubt it throws the remainder of the second-round playoff series against the Capitals into a state of uncertainty.

