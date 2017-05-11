Shania Twain Teases Feel Good Comeback Single In New Promo For Winter Olympics! Take A Listen
We may be living in a dark, golden shower age, but Shania Twain is here to remind us that life won't keep sucking forever! The country-pop singer is releasing her first album in over a decade , and we're expecting good things based on the lyrics of her lead track! This week, the That Don't Impress Me Much singer teased the studio version of Life's About to Get Good - her soon-to-be comeback single - in a new commercial for the 2018 Winter Olympics . Though the Olympics won't be underway for quite some time, Shania's upbeat new jam will officially hit the airwaves next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr 15
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC