Shania Twain Teases Feel Good Comeback Single In New Promo For Winter Olympics! Take A Listen

We may be living in a dark, golden shower age, but Shania Twain is here to remind us that life won't keep sucking forever! The country-pop singer is releasing her first album in over a decade , and we're expecting good things based on the lyrics of her lead track! This week, the That Don't Impress Me Much singer teased the studio version of Life's About to Get Good - her soon-to-be comeback single - in a new commercial for the 2018 Winter Olympics . Though the Olympics won't be underway for quite some time, Shania's upbeat new jam will officially hit the airwaves next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.