Sakic, Selanne, Koivu among eight inductees into IIHF Hall of Fame
Joe Sakic was one of eight inductees named to the 2017 class of the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame on Sunday. Uwe Krupp and Teemu Selanne - two of Sakic's former teammates - were also inducted in a ceremony held prior to the medal round games at the world hockey championship.
