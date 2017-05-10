Sabres hire Penguins' Jason Botterill as general manager
Jason Botterill is leaving the Pittsburgh Penguins' bid to defend their Stanley Cup title for an opportunity to build the Buffalo Sabres into contenders as general manager. The Sabres hired the Penguins associate GM on Thursday to lead a franchise that owner Terry Pegula criticized for lacking structure and discipline.
