Ryan Getzlaf carries the Ducks to another win in Game 4 against the Oilers
Ryan Getzlaf turned 22 during the Ducks ' 2007 Stanley Cup run, standing out as a support player on a star-laden roster and positioning himself as a potential future leader of championship teams. He fulfilled that promise with Team Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics and again at last year's World Cup tournament, but he and the Ducks haven't gone as deep into the playoffs as they did in that triumphant season a decade ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr 15
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC