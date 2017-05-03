Ryan Getzlaf carries the Ducks to another win in Game 4 against the Oilers

Ryan Getzlaf turned 22 during the Ducks ' 2007 Stanley Cup run, standing out as a support player on a star-laden roster and positioning himself as a potential future leader of championship teams. He fulfilled that promise with Team Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics and again at last year's World Cup tournament, but he and the Ducks haven't gone as deep into the playoffs as they did in that triumphant season a decade ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.