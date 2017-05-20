Russia risk Pyeongchang 2018 Paralymp...

Russia risk Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic ban over doping - IPC

Russia risk missing out on the 2018 winter Paralympics if the country's suspended Paralympic Committee does not meet obligations for reinstatement after last year's ban over doping, the International Paralympic Committee said on Monday. Russia did not compete in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics with the entire team suspended over the country's doping scandal that also saw dozens of Russians banned from competing in the Rio Olympics.

