PyeongChang to co-host meeting of int'l sports journalists ahead of Winter Olympics
PyeongChang, the South Korean home of the 2018 Winter Olympics, will co-host an annual meeting of international sports journalists this week, a chance to showcase its readiness to stage the first Winter Games in the country. The 80th Congress of the International Sports Press Association will come to Seoul and PyeongChang, some 180 kilometers east of the capital in Gangwon Province, for a five-day visit starting Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr 15
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC