PyeongChang? Pyongyang? Olympic Host City Easily Confused
News4's Andrea Swalec asked people on the National Mall if they could name where the Olympic host city of PyeongChang is. As the 2018 Winter Olympics approach, some soon-to-be spectators are confusing the host city of PyeongChang, South Korea, with Pyongyang, North Korea.
