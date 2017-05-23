Putin hints at Russian desire to bid for Summer Olympics
A Monday, Feb. 24, 2014, file photo showing Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, posing with Russian Olympic medal winners after Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The Russian president told Olympic historian David Miller in an exclusive interview made available on Friday May 5, 2017, that his country has plenty of candidates capable of hosting the Summer Games, not just Moscow.
