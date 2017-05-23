Putin hints at Russian desire to bid for Summer Olympics
The Russian president told Olympic historian David Miller in an exclusive interview that his country has plenty of candidates capable of hosting the Summer Games, not just Moscow. "Apart from the capital of our country, we have a number of cities which could potentially host Summer Olympics.
