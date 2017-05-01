Portage la Prairie to host Olympic mixed doubles curling qualifier
The 18-team competition to determine Canada's representatives at the 2018 Winter Olympics will be held Jan. 3-7 at Stride Place, Curling Canada said Tuesday in a release. "This will be an historic event and we're thrilled to see Portage la Prairie earn the privilege of playing host to the first Canadian Olympic mixed doubles trials," said Curling Canada chair Peter Inch.
