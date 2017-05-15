Poll suggests Calgarians support a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics
About two-thirds of Calgarians and Bow Valley residents support a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, a new poll suggests. About 64 per cent of those surveyed either supported or strongly supported a bid for the 2026 Winter Games, but only 53 per cent were confident the bid process would be cost conscious and budgets would be managed well.
