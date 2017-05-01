Poet Shane Koyczan returning to Cranbrook
In a realm where poets rarely intersect with stardom, the Opening ceremonies for the 2010 Winter Olympics introduced the world to Shane Koyczan. Koyczan's 2017 B.C. tour will include in Cranbrook at the Key City theatre November 1, at 7:30 pm.
